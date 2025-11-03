Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 128,000 Shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,948,800. This represents a 79.01% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 133,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.47 per share, with a total value of C$863,745.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TSE:ATH traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.03. 1,024,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.80.

Get Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.