Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 126,300 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,300 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$865,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,714,900 shares in the company, valued at C$18,597,065. This trade represents a 4.88% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

ATH traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.