Paolo De Luca Sells 8,652 Shares of Organigram (TSE:OGI) Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) insider Paolo De Luca sold 8,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$19,467.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,840. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Organigram Price Performance
Shares of Organigram stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$2.25. 127,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,309. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
About Organigram
