Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 126,800 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 126,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,345,200. This represents a 24.76% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 133,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,745.00.

ATH traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. 1,024,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. Athabasca Oil Co. has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.80.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

