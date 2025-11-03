Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Buys C$863,125.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 138,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$863,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,552,300 shares in the company, valued at C$9,701,875. This trade represents a 9.77% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.80.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

