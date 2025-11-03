Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Acquires C$859,350.00 in Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$859,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,209,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,888,660. This trade represents a 6.13% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$860,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.72 per share, with a total value of C$862,848.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,672.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$863,954.00.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$860,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$863,266.00.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of TSE:ATH traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.03. 1,024,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.81. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
