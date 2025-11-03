Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $49.56. 1,232,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,696. Magna International has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Magna International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 436,366 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

