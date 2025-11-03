Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 and last traded at GBX 5, with a volume of 483779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91.

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.21.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.