Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 4.75, with a volume of 30111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.53.

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.94.

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter. Comptoir Group had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Read More

