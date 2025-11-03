Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 940 and last traded at GBX 940, with a volume of 3248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 910.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 870 price objective on shares of Colefax Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 870.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 866.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 825.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Colefax Group news, insider Key Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £44,000. Also, insider Wendy Nicholls sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total value of £88,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,231 shares of company stock valued at $126,043,280. Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

