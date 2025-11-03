NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 and last traded at GBX 58.90, with a volume of 6579217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 4.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. The firm has a market cap of £338.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.02.
About NextEnergy Solar Fund
NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.
