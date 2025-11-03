NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 and last traded at GBX 58.90, with a volume of 6579217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. The firm has a market cap of £338.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.02.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund is a specialist solar energy and energy storage investment company that is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 250 constituent.

NextEnergy Solar Fund’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar energy and energy storage infrastructure assets.

