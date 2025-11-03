Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $94.9950. Approximately 317,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 288,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 90.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
