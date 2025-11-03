Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 16,508 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Zalando to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Zalando Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Zalando had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

