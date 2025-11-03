iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.20 and last traded at $76.1910, with a volume of 45483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,665.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 231.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

