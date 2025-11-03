Short Interest in Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL) Decreases By 27.9%

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 211,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 293,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Global Technology stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CGTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.58% of Creative Global Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

CGTL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Creative Global Technology has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Global Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Creative Global Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Creative Global Technology has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mission Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devices’ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste.

