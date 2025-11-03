Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.9080, with a volume of 192554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $649,108.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,041.62. This trade represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,876. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

