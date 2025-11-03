CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.7850. 1,245,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,297,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. Weiss Ratings upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTMX

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 13.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $19,208,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,462,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,876,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,096,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $13,096,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.