Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Rises By 39.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 57,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,756. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $192,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

