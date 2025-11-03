Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,374. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brand Engagement Network
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.