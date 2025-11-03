Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. 4,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,374. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

Featured Stories

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

