KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

KBR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. 641,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KBR by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in KBR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

