Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blaize in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Blaize in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blaize in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Blaize in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Blaize in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blaize alerts:

Blaize Stock Down 0.8%

Blaize stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $398.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.29. Blaize has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blaize ( NASDAQ:BZAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. Blaize has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

BZAI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blaize in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised Blaize to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blaize in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blaize in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blaize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blaize

Blaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.