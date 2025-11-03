Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated at Weiss Ratings

Equities researchers at Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,733. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,000. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326 in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $477,853,000. Amundi raised its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.