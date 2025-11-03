Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIHGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$172.88.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Toromont Industries stock traded down C$2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$166.30. 150,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,086. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$107.32 and a 1 year high of C$168.56. The firm has a market cap of C$13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

