JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JAMF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.05 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Jamf alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jamf

Jamf Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.87. 4,170,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,409. Jamf has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jamf by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,613,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Jamf by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jamf by 775.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.