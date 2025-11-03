TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.55.

Shares of CHR traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.13. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$17.62 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

