TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHR
Chorus Aviation Price Performance
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.