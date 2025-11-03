Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.3970. Approximately 3,043,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,417,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UROY shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. Uranium Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 488.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 111,638 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,006,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,590,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uranium Royalty by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 269,810 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

