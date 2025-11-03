Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 13.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,310,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 284,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cartier Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

