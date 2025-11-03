Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,024,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 224,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.47.
Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.
