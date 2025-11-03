Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.8550. Hugo Boss shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1,441 shares traded.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 7.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

