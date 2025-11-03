Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 27,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7180.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.