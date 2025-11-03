Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 27,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 65,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.7180.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.
View Our Latest Analysis on DLAKY
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) by 892.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
