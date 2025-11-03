VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 929,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 529,298 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $70.50.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 5.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REMX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 163,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

