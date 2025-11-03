Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.7250, with a volume of 60977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Paysafe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.95.

Paysafe Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paysafe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.510 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 33.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 609.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Further Reading

