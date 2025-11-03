Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.33 and last traded at $58.7590. 436,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 905,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,326.24. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,178 shares of company stock worth $938,776 over the last ninety days. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

