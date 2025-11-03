Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 12.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.79 and last traded at $70.8650. 179,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 697,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 8.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $853.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 69.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,428,000 after buying an additional 1,044,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,762,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 54.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,924,000 after buying an additional 436,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $19,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 134.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.