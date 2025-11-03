Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell (d) rating on the stock.
Davis Commodities Price Performance
NASDAQ DTCK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. Davis Commodities has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
Davis Commodities Company Profile
