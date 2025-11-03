Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell (d) rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTCK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,717. Davis Commodities has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

