Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 148,483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 113,210 shares.The stock last traded at $81.79 and had previously closed at $79.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of -0.13.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,255,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after buying an additional 32,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

