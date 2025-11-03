Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 27,933 shares.The stock last traded at $14.8050 and had previously closed at $14.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. New Street Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
