Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 27,933 shares.The stock last traded at $14.8050 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELNY. New Street Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TELNY

Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.0%

About Telenor ASA

The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

(Get Free Report)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.