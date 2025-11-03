Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.92, but opened at $30.56. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 993,609 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETHE. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 226.1% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,514,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,147 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 510.5% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,063 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 128.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 234.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

