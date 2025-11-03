Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $23.68. Shutterstock shares last traded at $22.5760, with a volume of 325,202 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.30). Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 106.3% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 10,268.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

