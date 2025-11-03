United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.44. United States Antimony shares last traded at $7.3590, with a volume of 4,160,917 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAMY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United States Antimony from $4.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60 and a beta of -0.10.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Evans purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,378,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,154.34. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $47,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

