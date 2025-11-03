ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,700 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.61 per share, for a total transaction of $77,537.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,103,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,771,319.15. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $730,546.70.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $919,575.80.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,109,660.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,566 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $579,456.60.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,170 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $681,020.70.

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,767. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $235,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

