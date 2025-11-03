Matthew Boyle Buys 285,000 Shares of Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Boyle purchased 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £19,950.

Kromek Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of KMK traded up GBX 0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,762. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94. Kromek Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

