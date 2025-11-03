DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI) Now Covered by Weiss Ratings

Equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DarkIris to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:DKI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. DarkIris has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”).

