MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.13 and last traded at $82.3550, with a volume of 7746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MGEE

MGE Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 107.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.