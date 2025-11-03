First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.4550, with a volume of 162601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

First Advantage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Advantage

In related news, President Joelle M. Smith sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,813.90. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in First Advantage by 48.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 100.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 266,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 133,436 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 61.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in First Advantage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,335,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 22.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

