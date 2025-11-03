Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $198.76, but opened at $180.49. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $176.0660, with a volume of 269,318 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Chardan Capital set a $330.00 price target on Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $33.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $115.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 11.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 877.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

