AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.97, but opened at $41.01. AIA shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 13,363 shares trading hands.

AIA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

AIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.2208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

AIA Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

