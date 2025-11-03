InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $361.96, but opened at $386.71. InterDigital shares last traded at $378.44, with a volume of 111,149 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

InterDigital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,122 shares in the company, valued at $22,016,445.76. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,466 shares of company stock worth $1,016,164 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,200,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 25,257.5% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 204,081 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,282,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,967,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

