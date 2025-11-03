Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,508,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 2,462,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,846.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,846.7 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $12.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.
About Isuzu Motors
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.