Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,508,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 2,462,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,846.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,846.7 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZF remained flat at $12.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938. Isuzu Motors has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

