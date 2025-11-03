Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Henkel AG & Co. Price Performance

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,347. Henkel AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Henkel AG & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

